

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





A St. Thomas man is facing charges following an incident with a police officer early Saturday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., a St. Thomas Police officer saw a man walking on Kains Street wearing a boxing glove on his left hand and carrying a piece of wood in his right. Police say that when the man saw the officer, he came towards him in an aggressive manner and then threw the piece of wood at the officer. The officer was not struck.

The man then ran away but the officer chased him, and a struggle ensued when he caught up with the suspect. The man was subsequently subdued by police and arrested. He was taken to the police station, where officers determined that the man was on probation with a number of conditions including not to be in possession of weapons.

A 29-year-old St. Thomas man is charged with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and breach of probation.