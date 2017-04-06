

CTV London





There are currently no warnings or statements in effect for London-Middlesex, but there are for surrounding counties as a system moves into southern Ontario.

Lambton County and Huron-Perth are under a Special Weather Statement due to the possibility of strong winds coming off of Lake Huron Friday coupled with rain or even snow.

An intense system is tracking near the lower Great Lakes that will produce northerly winds of 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h. The winds are expected to develop Thursday evening.

Winds combined with rain or snow may result in power outages. The winds are expected to slowly ease off Friday.

Meanwhile counties east of London all the way to the Quebec border are under Rainfall Warnings as local areas may see as much as 30 mm of rain.

Despite there being no warnings for London the weather will be windy as wet here as well. Periods of rain are expected Thursday with the risk of thunderstorms.

Winds will likely pick up this evening with gusts up to 70 km/h expected Friday. There is even a risk of some snow overnight.