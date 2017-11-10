

CTV London





Sarnia police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder who they believe is armed.

Damien Allison-Harding, 25, of Sarnia is also wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing early Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Mitton and Wellington Streets around 2 a.m.

A 36-year-old man from Sarnia was found in a convenience store parking lot and was rushed to hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Police are warning the public not to approach Harding.