London police have released photos of two suspects after a pharmacy robbery on Southdale Road.

Police were called to 769 Southdale Rd. East at 6 p.m. Thursday.

They say two men entered and demanded prescription medication from the pharmacists.

An undisclosed amount of medication was obtained and the suspects fled the pharmacy on foot to a vehicle nearby.

One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm at the time of the robbery, however no one sustained any injuries, police said.

The first suspect is white, with a slim build, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, in his 30s. He has short black hair.

The second suspect is also white, with a medium build, 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds.

The suspect vehicle is a full-sized, four-door silver sedan.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).