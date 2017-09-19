Featured
Police release pictures of suspects in Southdale Road pharmacy robbery
Police are searching for two men following a pharmacy robbery on Southdale Road. (Courtesy London police)
CTV London
September 19, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:55AM EDT
London police have released photos of two suspects after a pharmacy robbery on Southdale Road.
Police were called to 769 Southdale Rd. East at 6 p.m. Thursday.
They say two men entered and demanded prescription medication from the pharmacists.
An undisclosed amount of medication was obtained and the suspects fled the pharmacy on foot to a vehicle nearby.
One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm at the time of the robbery, however no one sustained any injuries, police said.
The first suspect is white, with a slim build, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, in his 30s. He has short black hair.
The second suspect is also white, with a medium build, 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds.
The suspect vehicle is a full-sized, four-door silver sedan.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).