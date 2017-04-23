

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





An Owen Sound woman is facing six charges following an investigation into an assault and a stolen vehicle.

Owen Sound Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just after noon on Saturday. Police say a 23-year-old woman assaulted two family members and then stole a 2014 Dodge Journey while intoxicated by alcohol.

Shortly afterward, OPP officers located the woman and the vehicle in the Sauble Beach area. She was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 litres of blood.

After being returned to Owen Sound, she was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The two victims did not sustain any injuries as a result of the assault. Police say it was extremely lucky that neither the woman nor other innocent people were injured while she was driving, given the alleged extent of her intoxication.

The woman was later released by the court on a recognizance of bail.