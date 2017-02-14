

CTV London





Owen Sound police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The incident took place Monday between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on the north side of 10th Street West near 7th Avenue.

The pedestrian was struck by a mid-sized black or dark coloured vehicle.

The driver then fled.

Luckily, the person only suffered minor injuries.

Contact Owen Sound police if you have any information.