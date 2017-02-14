Featured
Owen Sound police searching for hit-and-run driver
Owen Sound police
Owen Sound police
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 6:21PM EST
Owen Sound police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian.
The incident took place Monday between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on the north side of 10th Street West near 7th Avenue.
The pedestrian was struck by a mid-sized black or dark coloured vehicle.
The driver then fled.
Luckily, the person only suffered minor injuries.
Contact Owen Sound police if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.