Two Tillsonburg manufacturing facilities are getting a $5.25-million boost from Ottawa.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Peter Fragiskatos, MP for London North Centre.

The investments will help create up to 110 new jobs.

Marwood Metal Fabrication Ltd., a metal stamping and modular assembly company, is receiving $4.27 million.

The cash will be used to invest in advanced hot stamping and press technologies.

The money is expected to create 70 FT positions.

Meanwhile, Otter Valley Foods Inc. is receiving up to $975,000.

It will use the money to add a new production line and additional freezer system.

Up to 40 full-time jobs will be created.

“Today’s announcement will support two local companies in their efforts to modernize operations and increase productivity while creating jobs and economic growth in southern Ontario,” said Fragiskatos in a news release.