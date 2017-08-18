

CTV Windsor





Middlesex County OPP are looking for suspects after an officer was dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop.

Police stopped a vehicle for going the wrong way on Exeter road towards Highway 401 on Friday around 12:10 a.m.

The vehicle was then directed to a nearby hotel parking lot to further the investigation.

During the investigation, police learned that the vehicle was stolen out of London City.

Police say the driver refused to follow police direction to turn the vehicle off. The driver sped away in reverse causing the officer to be dragged by the vehicle.

Police are currently on the lookout for a 2014 Ford Edge SUV Grey in colour. At the time of the stop the vehicle still had a licence plate of BVKC 355.

Suspects inside the vehicle were three black males and one black female. The female is said to have bleached blonde hair and wearing a pink tank top. One of the male suspects had a heavily tattooed left arm while another male suspect was of a smaller build with a big diamond like earring.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was released from a London hospital.

The investigation is continuing at this time. If anyone has further information they are asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a cyber tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.