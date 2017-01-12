

CTV London





A homicide investigation launched by London police after a man died following an incident in an apartment last Friday has resulted in multiple charges against eight suspects.

Three of the suspects have been charged with manslaughter.

Police were called to 446 King St. just after 5 p.m. in response to a person in medical distress.

Matthew Perry, 24, of London, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem exam showed that Perry died of injuries sustained from a fall from height. Police ruled it a homicide.

During the investigation, police say a second person was the alleged victim of kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault.

They say this victim did not require medical attention.

Multiple charges have been laid in relation to Perry’s death and the alleged offences committed against the second victim.

Allan Baptiste, 47, David George, 37, and William Tombs, 41, all of London, are charged with manslaughter.

Baptiste is also charged with:

• Two counts of Forcible Confinement (in relation to Matthew Perry and the second victim;)

• Two counts of Assault (in relation to Matthew Perry and the second victim;)

• One count of Kidnapping (in relation to the second victim;)

George is also charged with:

• One count of Assault in relation to Matthew Perry;

• One count of Forcible Confinement in relation to Matthew Perry;

Tombs is charged with:

• Two counts of Assault (in relation to Matthew Perry and the second victim;)

• One count of Assault with a Weapon (in relation to Matthew Perry;)

• Two counts of Forcible Confinement (in relation to Matthew Perry and the second victim;)

• One count of Kidnapping (in relation to the second victim;)

Five people have been charged with:

• Two counts of Forcible Confinement

• Two counts of Assault

• One count of Kidnapping (in relation to second victim)

They are Clayton More, 34, Tabitha Williams, 35, Amanda Onstad, 28, Justin Christensen, 28, and Bradley Smith, 35, all of London.

Seven accused have been arrested and remain in custody.

Tombs has not been arrested and there is a warrant for his arrest. If seen, members of the public are asked to call police and not approach him.

This investigation continues.