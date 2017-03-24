

CTV London





A Sarnia man has been slapped with an impaired driving charge after police say he fled a hit and run.

On Thursday afternoon about 2 p.m., an off-duty detective saw a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Capel Street and Maxwell Street in Sarnia.

The officer along with the other driver involved in the collision, obtained information about the suspect.

Shortly after, the man was found at his home. Police say he was showing visible signs of impairment.

He was arrested on scene.

The 24-year old Sarnia man provided two breath samples each registering at 230 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millitres of blood.

He faces an impaired driving charge, driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in his system and for failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court.