According to local Members of Parliament, due to overwhelming demand, the venue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town hall has been moved once again.

It's now been moved to Alumni Hall on the campus of Western University.

It can hold up to 1800 people.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Trudeau will take the stage around 7:15 p.m.

The original London venue was the South London Community Centre but was moved to the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre Thursday after more people RSVP'ed than expected.

Safety concerns also prompted the move.

Trudeau is looking to reconnect with Canadians following a tumultuous end to 2016.

"This is an opportunity for the Prime Minister to come in, hear from Londoners - every day ordinary Canadians who are dealing with real concerns...so he can understand what they are going through. I think it speaks to his leadership. I think it speaks to the kind of Prime Minister he is," said London North Centre MP Peter Fagiskatos.