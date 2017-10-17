

CTV London





International junior hockey is coming to London right before Christmas.

The Canadian National Junior team will face off against the Czech Republic at Budweiser Gardens in preparation for the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

"Beginning with our World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, through our selection camp and pre-tournament games in December, we have positioned ourselves to evaluate and bring together the top Canadian talent to represent our country and compete in Buffalo," said Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada's senior manager, hockey operations/men's national teams. "We're looking forward to staging in St. Catharines, London, and Hamilton before making our way to New York State to open this year's World Junior Championship."

In that tournament, Canada will be playing for its 16th overall gold medal, and first since celebrating home ice in Toronto in 2015.