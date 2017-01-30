

Following Sunday's shooting that left six Muslims dead in Quebec dead, hundreds gathered outside the London Muslim Mosque on Monday in a show of solidarity.

The day featured speeches from religious leaders of all stripes, as well as local politicians.

"There's just far too much hate in the world, and it's bubbling up.. and we have to turn up the volume on love," said Re. Matthew Martin of Holy Trinity Church in Lucan.

"You are what it means to be a Londoner. You have shown us what it means to be one human family," said Imam Alfatah Twakkal.

"We need to be visible, and we need to speak up everytime," said supporter Sarah Slade.

In what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard called a "terrorist attack," six people were killed and 19 others injured in the shooting Sunday.

A provincial police spokeswoman said 39 other people survived and that two suspects were arrested.

Another event to mark the victims of the shooting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Victoria Park.