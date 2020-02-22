LONDON, ONT. -- Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a church on Westminster Drive.

A driveshed at Harvesters Baptist Church used as an auditorium, library and gymnasium has been destroyed by fire.

When firefighters from London and Middlesex arrived Saturday morning the structure was engulfed.

A propane tank close to the back at the building had to be quickly secured.

The church is located just southwest of Lambeth near Highway 402.