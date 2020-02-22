Building attached to London church destroyed by fire
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 10:26AM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:56PM EST
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Harvesters Baptist Church in London, Ont. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a church on Westminster Drive.
A driveshed at Harvesters Baptist Church used as an auditorium, library and gymnasium has been destroyed by fire.
When firefighters from London and Middlesex arrived Saturday morning the structure was engulfed.
A propane tank close to the back at the building had to be quickly secured.
The church is located just southwest of Lambeth near Highway 402.
