

CTV London





Lambton County OPP officers are asking for help after a pickup truck was reported stolen in St. Clair Township.

Police were called to a residence in St. Clair Township on Sunday, just before 1:30 p.m..

Officers were informed by the victim that at some time between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, unknown person(s) entered onto a friends property located on Wilksport Line and stole a pickup truck that was parked on the property.

The pickup truck is described as a 2009 GMC Sierra crew cab, white in color, with a six-inch lift kit and 35 inch tires.

The victim further informed the OPP that the pick-up also contained various pieces of construction equipment and personal belongings. Total value of equipment stolen is yet to be determined.

The Lambton OPP is asking that if anyone has any information regarding the person(s) involved in this theft or information as to the location of the stolen property, to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 882-1011, or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.