High-risk offender arrested mere days after his release in London
Christopher John Webster
CTV London
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 5:00PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 3:21PM EST
London police have arrested a high-risk offender just days following his release into the community.
Christopher John Webster, 33, was recently released from a provincial facility and back to London on Nov. 17.
On Wednesday, police confirmed that Webster had been arrested again, but would not confirm the charges.
Police say Webster has a history of violence and sexually related offenses and police are concerned he may commit future crimes.