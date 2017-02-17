

CTV London





Five people are facing various charges following a London police investigation into prescription fraud across the city.

On Wednesday, police made the arrests and laid charges against three men and two women.

Charges range from uttering a forged document to fraud to possession of stolen property.

Police want to remind all pharmacies to report any suspicious prescription activity.

They also say health care providers who issue prescriptions should take extra care to ensure that prescriptions are being communicated to a specific pharmacy whenever possible.