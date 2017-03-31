

CTV London





Firefighters remain on scene for cleanup following a horse barn fire at a property on Decker Drive southwest of Lambeth.

Fire officials say five horses died in the blaze. One horse was rescued.

Fire crews from Delaware, Coldstream, London, and Oneida all assisted with the fire which was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Middlesex Centre Fire Chief Mark Rennison tells CTV News that the damage to a horse barn and riding arena is extensive. Fire crews remain on scene to deal with the aftermath and cleanup.

The cause of the fire at 8104 Decker Drive will be under investigation throughout the day.