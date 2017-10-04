

CTV London





Bridgestone Canada has confirmed that the Firestone Fibers and Textiles plant in Woodstock will be closing by the second half of 2018.

The news means that 35 salaried workers and 135 hourly workers will be out of a job. The job loses will be done in phases beginning on December 31, 2017.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision that has come about only after extensive consideration and a thorough assessment of our business and operations,” said Bill Thompson, COO of Bridgestone Americas, in a release.

The Woodstock plant has been in operation since 1936 and currently produces Nylon 6 for external customers, and reinforcement materials for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products.

The plant will close down over an 18-month period.