Fanshawe College is among the world's education leaders for student satisfaction for the seventh consecutive year, according to an international study.

The 2016 i-graduate International Student Barometer (ISB) survey suggests Fanshawe ranked second in the world for student satisfaction with their overall learning experience, with an overall satisfaction rate of 92.1 per cent in the learning category.

"This survey illustrates yet again that international students are some of our best ambassadors," said Wendy Curtis, executive director of the International Centre at Fanshawe College. "Our enrollment continues to climb, with 1,500 international students starting this past January, for a total of 3,500 international students at Fanshawe from more than 70 countries."

The college took the top spot in the province in the same category, with an overall satisfaction rate of 92.0 per cent.

The ISB asks international students to rate their colleges in more than 70 different satisfaction benchmarks under broad categories related to learning, arrival services, support services and college life.

Overall, Fanshawe took eighth in the world for serving and satisfying its growing population of international students, beating out 174 other post-secondary institutions.

On average, the college was rated fourth globally and second in Ontario in various learning metrics which assess faculty, curriculum, library and learning spaces and graduate employability.

Other results from the survey include:

*96.2 per cent satisfied with the campus environment (#3 in Ontario)

*90.4 per cent satisfied with the employability outcomes (#2 in Ontario and in the Global benchmark)

*90.3 per cent satisfied with the timing of application to offer (#2 in Ontario; #6 in the Global benchmark)

Globally, more than 159,000 students from 182 institutions worldwide – including 11 Ontario colleges – participated in the ISB survey, conducted by United Kingdom-based firm i-graduate International Insight. The most recent results come from students surveyed in fall 2016.

At Fanshawe, 1,322 students responded, comprising about 53 per cent of Fanshawe's international student population.