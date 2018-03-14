

Human remains located a week ago in Elgin County are that of a man who has been missing since September 2016.

Police detectives utilized forensic identification services and the office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario to determine the deceased as Kevin Savoie. The 52-year-old was from St. Thomas, Ont., and was reported missing by St. Thomas Police Service a year-and-a-half ago.

As a result of the post-mortem examination conducted on March 8, 2018, police say foul play is not suspected. They are, however, asking anyone who had contact with Savoie to contact Detective Const. Brian Watson of the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit at 519-631-2920.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.