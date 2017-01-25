Featured
Dow Jones eclipses 20,000 for first time
Eileen Ng, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:48AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:25AM EST
NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall.
The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 20,018.
The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 5,600. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,290.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 per cent.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Province investing $611K in London tool and die company, creating 15 new jobs
- Windsor Minor Hockey President under fire for calling protesters "bitches" online
- Toronto mayor 'displeased' by police threat to seize phone from arrest witness
- Long-serving crossing guard has first brush with a vehicle
- Proportion of immigrants in Canada could reach 30 per cent by 2036: StatsCan