LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board has provided an update to its full remote learning program Friday.

The board says elementary students will begin full remote learning this coming Wednesday, while secondary students will begin on Thursday.

“As we have communicated over the past few weeks, we have been reorganizing our schools to accommodate the learning model requests from our families,” the board says in a release.

“In addition, establishing an online learning environment for all grade levels is a complex and extensive task, involving different departments across the board. We are also working to deploy student devices that have been requested this week.”

The board says quality remote learning requires qualified teachers and early childhood educators be in place for all classes and it is hiring new teachers. There are 13,172 students enrolled in full remote learning.

“With a staggered start for both In-person and full remote learning, all students will have an equal number of instructional days,” the board says.

Families can access resources to support independent learning for September 14 to 16: