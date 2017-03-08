Featured
Body found near Dutton identified as missing Strathroy man
Brenton (Brent) Douglas Wallis was last seen on Wednesday Feb. 1st, 2017 in Strathroy, Ont. (Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:59AM EDT
Elgin County Provincial Police say no foul play is suspected after a body was discovered in John Pearce Provincial Park near Dutton.
The body of a 54-year-old man was found last week in the park.
He has been identified as Brenton Wallis, 54, of Strathroy.
Wallis was last seen on Feb. 1 and police and family were concerned for his welfare.
