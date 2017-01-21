

CTV London





From young to old, hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park in solidarity with others in Canada and the United States involved in the Women’s March on Washington.

The local rally attracted about 1,400 women, men and children to the park Saturday afternoon. They also walked around the streets surrounding the park.

Carrying signs that had slogans such as Love Trumps Hate, the organizers said it wasn’t an anti-President Trump event, but a women’s rights gathering.

There was also a Trump supporter in the crowd, who was carrying a Trump/Pence campaign sign. Somebody pulled it from his hands.

The local march was also an opportunity to encourage more women to get into politics.

Meanwhile, turnout in Washington was so big that the original march route alongside the National Mall was impassable. Instead of trekking en masse to the Ellipse near the White House as planned, protesters were told to head there by way of other streets.