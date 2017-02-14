

CTV London





Two teenagers from Huron East are facing criminal charges after OPP say they were caught stealing beer from a garage in Vanastra over the weekend.

A Regina Road resident reported he heard a beeping noise coming from his garage door at about 7 a.m. on Feb. 2.

He looked out the window and saw a group of suspects running away from his residence through the backyard.

The victim immediately checked on his attached garage and saw the suspects had forced their way in and took about two dozen bottles of beer, according to OPP.

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers attended the scene where they spotted fresh tracks in the snow. The tracks ultimately led them to a nearby residence whereupon they located and arrested two males.

An 18-year-old Huron East man has been charged with break and enter a dwelling house and theft under $5,000. He has been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for the Ontario Court of Justice on April 3.

A 16-year-old youth from Huron East was charged with break and enter a dwelling house and theft under $5,000. He has been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for the Ontario Youth Court of Justice – Goderich on April 6.