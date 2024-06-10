YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin acquires former church to house frontline services

The YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin is the proud new owner of 53 Hiawatha St.

The building that was originally a church was donated to the organization by the Elgin Community Mental Health Foundation.

Once finished, it will house YWCA frontline services and will feature meeting and community room space. Remodeling will take place as soon as the fall once funding is secured.

“With our main building downtown nearing overcapacity, the timing could not have been better to be gifted a new property for future programs and services," said Executive Director of YWCA Lindsay Rice.

"This gift from the Elgin Community Mental Health Foundation was truly a welcomed surprise during a time of need and we are so grateful,” she added.