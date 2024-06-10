LONDON
London

    • YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin acquires former church to house frontline services

    53 Hiawatha Street in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: YWCA St.Thomas-Elgin) 53 Hiawatha Street in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: YWCA St.Thomas-Elgin)
    Share

    The YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin is the proud new owner of 53 Hiawatha St.

    The building that was originally a church was donated to the organization by the Elgin Community Mental Health Foundation.

    Once finished, it will house YWCA frontline services and will feature meeting and community room space. Remodeling will take place as soon as the fall once funding is secured.

    “With our main building downtown nearing overcapacity, the timing could not have been better to be gifted a new property for future programs and services," said Executive Director of YWCA Lindsay Rice.

    "This gift from the Elgin Community Mental Health Foundation was truly a welcomed surprise during a time of need and we are so grateful,” she added.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News