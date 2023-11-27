Yuk Yuk's returns to London

Yuk-Yuk’s is back in London — the comedy club had its sold-out grand opening with Tom Green headlining the show.

“Thank you for bringing comedy back to London, Ontario... It's a pleasure and honour to be here... Thank you very much," Geen told the cheering crowd.

London's new and only Yuk Yuk’s can be found at the Double Tree by Hilton on King Street.

Upcoming shows include Mike Bullard and Dillon Beaton, and you can eat and drink while watching the show.

Co-founder Mark Breslin said he’s been looking for a new London spot since the pandemic closure of the former location.