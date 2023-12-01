Youth caught with loaded handgun, drugs and cash: LPS

A London teenager is facing several charges involving drugs, weapons and cash.

Around 3:55 p.m. on Nov. 29, London police and OPP found a teenage boy in a vehicle in the area of Taylor Road and Sevilla Park Place with outstanding warrants.

While being searched, police said they found A loaded Tauras 22 LR handgun, 84 Dilaudid pills (hydromorphone and over $4,000 in Canadian currency.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces severeal charges.

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm

Two counts of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Fail to comply with sentence order

Traffic in a Schedule I substance; and

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

London police seized Canadian currency totaling $4071.45 as part of an investigation on Nov. 29, 2023. (Source: London police)