LONDON
London

    • Youth caught with loaded handgun, drugs and cash: LPS

    London police seized a loaded Tauras 22 LR handgun on Nov. 29, 2023. (Source: London police) London police seized a loaded Tauras 22 LR handgun on Nov. 29, 2023. (Source: London police)

    A London teenager is facing several charges involving drugs, weapons and cash.

    Around 3:55 p.m. on Nov. 29, London police and OPP found a teenage boy in a vehicle in the area of Taylor Road and Sevilla Park Place with outstanding warrants.

    While being searched, police said they found A loaded Tauras 22 LR handgun, 84 Dilaudid pills (hydromorphone and over $4,000 in Canadian currency.

    The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces severeal charges.

    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
    • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
    • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate
    • Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm
    • Two counts of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
    • Fail to comply with sentence order
    • Traffic in a Schedule I substance; and
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

    He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

    London police seized Canadian currency totaling $4071.45 as part of an investigation on Nov. 29, 2023. (Source: London police)

