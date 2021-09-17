Youth arrested after two adults allegedly stabbed

London, Ont. -

London police say they have a youth in custody following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday police received a call about a young male who had allegedly stabbed two people.

Several officers descended on the area and the suspect, a youth, was arrested without any incident.

According to police two adults were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police remained on scene well into the night to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).