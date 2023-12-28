Your trash could be an ‘advertisement’ for would-be thieves, here’s how police suggest keeping safe

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents to be mindful when putting holiday litter to the curb — as it might give thieves some ideas for their next heist.

A news release from OPP says thieves can quickly gauge what you received from your holiday wish list by simply driving by and looking at gift boxes put out for garbage pick-up. Allowing them the chance to see which houses could make a potential good target “based on the advertisement left out for them each year,” police say.

Officers suggest taking to following steps to avoid potential trouble:

It is best to take boxes from large ticket items directly to a recycling depot when possible.

Shred all receipts and financial documents meant for the garbage.

If you need to place boxes at the curbside, break down and cut down boxes to a smaller size and turn inside out.

Arrange to have a trusted person gather your garbage cans if you will be away.

Police are also passing along the following post-holiday suggestions to keep residents safe:

Ensure your mail is gathered as soon as possible. If you have home mail delivery and will be away, either delay your delivery or have a trusted person retrieve your mail for you.

Avoid posting your new gifts on social media.

Make your home looked lived in while away.

Remember to always keep your vehicles and homes locked or you may lose what is inside.

“Thieves often look for the easiest target with the biggest, quickest return and by following these tips you can help prevent becoming a victim of property crime this holiday season,” police say.