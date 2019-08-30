

Tammy Heisel, CTV London





According to the City Of London, our city experiences a 15% increase in traffic across the city following the Labour Day weekend.

You may want to adjust your drive time as school begins and new motorists, who may be less familiar with our roads, can add to the congestion.

Those who travel in the downtown core are encouraged to look for alternate routes due to volume of traffic and ongoing construction.

Taking the bus? You should note that bus routes 4, 6, & 15 remain impacted by construction.

Please note the following closures during the first week of September:

• Dundas Street between Wellington Street and Richmond Street will be closed to all motorists, including bikes and buses.

• Market Lane is closed to all pedestrians.

• Clarence Street between Queens Avenue and King Street will remain closed to through-traffic.

• The intersection of York Street and Richmond Street remains closed to all motorists.

• York Street from Ridout Street to Richmond Street remains under construction. Local traffic only.

• There is no access to Talbot Street off of King Street as Talbot Street between King Street and York Street remains partially closed

• The intersection of Oxford Street and Talbot Street continue lane constrictions

The City of London also reminds you that Overnight parking restrictions comes back into effect beginning Monday, September 2.

Residents and visitors are expected to obtain permits by registering their vehicle to park overnight on most City streets.

You may register for up to 15 free passes per vehicle plate online or by phone 519.661.4537, or in person at the Parking Services Office at 824 Dundas Street.

Remember, drive safe as children are heading back to school.