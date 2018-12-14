

Scott Miller, CTV London





Chris Peabody was a local high school teacher in May of 2000, when people started getting sick in his hometown of Walkerton.

Seven people would die from drinking their tap water, another 2,000 would fall ill.

It’s what pushed him to become a councillor and eventually, the mayor of Brockton.

On Friday, he was joined by 25 other Bruce County politicians learning about their responsibilities when it comes to ensuring safe drinking water for their citizens.

It’s the first-ever course like it, taking place at Walkerton’s Clean Water Centre.