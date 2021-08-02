Advertisement
York and Adelaide area evacuated after early morning fire and gas leak
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 11:12AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating an early morning suspicious fire and gas leak.
Shortly after midnight Monday, emergency crews were called to the area of York and Adelaide streets for a suspicious fire near a homeless encampment.
The area was evacuated, the fire was put out and Union Gas officials secured the gas lines.
Police aren't reporting any injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division is now handling the case.