Featured
Wynne in London touting high speed rail plan
Kathleen Wynne in London, Ont. on April 6, 2018. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Premier Kathleen Wynne made a campaign-style stop in London Friday, touting the virtues of the Liberal high speed rail plan.
Wynne spoke to media and party faithful at Info-Tech on Queens Avenue.
The project was already announced in the 2018 provincial budget with an initial investment of $11 billion for the first phase.
Phase 1 will include station stops at London, Kitchener, Guelph and Toronto Union Station, with a connection to Pearson International Airport.
Phase 2 will add stops in Windsor and Chatham.
The train will travel in speeds in excess of 250 km/h.
The project is slated to start as early as 2025.