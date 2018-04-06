

CTV London





Premier Kathleen Wynne made a campaign-style stop in London Friday, touting the virtues of the Liberal high speed rail plan.

Wynne spoke to media and party faithful at Info-Tech on Queens Avenue.

The project was already announced in the 2018 provincial budget with an initial investment of $11 billion for the first phase.

Phase 1 will include station stops at London, Kitchener, Guelph and Toronto Union Station, with a connection to Pearson International Airport.

Phase 2 will add stops in Windsor and Chatham.

The train will travel in speeds in excess of 250 km/h.

The project is slated to start as early as 2025.