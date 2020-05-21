MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Moffatt & Powell RONA location in Tillsonburg, Ont. says a worker there has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store, at 268 Tillson Ave., was closed Thursday for "extensive cleaning and disinfecting" after management was informed of the case on Wednesday.

The store already had enhanced cleaning and physical distancing measures in place, as well as face-covering requirements for both staff and customers.

Officials say the associate last worked at the location on Tuesday.

Anyone who was at the store between May 15 and 19 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of their visit.