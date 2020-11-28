LONDON, ONT -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Springbank Public school in Woodstock by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) on Saturday.

In a statement, The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced the public school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

SWPH is investigating the case and is in the process of identifying close contacts.

TVDSB has not disclosed if the case is a student or staff member.

The health unit will only contact staff and students who have determined to be in close contact with the individual and will be advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.