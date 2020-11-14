LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School board (TVDSB) says one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

All school buses will continue to operate and the school will remain open.

MLHU is currently investigating the case and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

Only those contacted by the health unit are considered to be at risk, those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact will be advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days, says TVDSB.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk. The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.d school.

For more information, visit the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website