

The Canadian Press





Police in Woodstock say they're looking for unnamed suspects after an alleged robbery related to a Kijiji ad.

They say it happened on Wednesday when the suspects came to look at a car that had been listed for sale.

Once there, police allege they assaulted the man who placed the ad and threatened him with a weapon.

They say the suspects were last seen driving away in a white dodge caravan, but did not indicate how many people they're looking for.