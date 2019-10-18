Featured
Woodstock police investigating robbery related to Kijiji ad
Woodstock Police headquarters are pictured on Friday, March 20, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 6:06AM EDT
Police in Woodstock say they're looking for unnamed suspects after an alleged robbery related to a Kijiji ad.
They say it happened on Wednesday when the suspects came to look at a car that had been listed for sale.
Once there, police allege they assaulted the man who placed the ad and threatened him with a weapon.
They say the suspects were last seen driving away in a white dodge caravan, but did not indicate how many people they're looking for. (