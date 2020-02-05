LONDON, ONT. -- A Woodstock man has been charged with several child pornography offences following a raid last week.

Police executed a search warrant at a Durham Crescent home on Thursday and seized multiple electronic devices that allegedly contained child pornography.

As a result a 62-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with two counts of distributing child pornography, posssion of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He will appear in court at a later date.