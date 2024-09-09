Woodstock Hospital to apply to operate HART hub
The city of Woodstock could become home to one of the provincial government’s proposed HART (Homeless, Addiction, Recovery, Treatment) hubs. Woodstock Hospital has confirmed to CTV News that it will apply to operate one of the 19 proposed locations across the province.
That follows Woodstock city council’s decision last fall to reject a proposed supervised consumption site for the city. Mayor Jerry Acchione says he believes the HART hub model is a much better fit for Woodstock.
“We, as council, identified this very early on in our strategic plan, that we wanted some kind of campus of services, so I really liked the idea of a HART hub. It’s the same basic idea that the province is talking about,” explained Acchione.
Last month the province announced a $378 million plan to open 19 HART hubs, which would offer mental and addiction help, along with social services, beds, and supportive housing.
In a statement to CTV News, Woodstock Hospital CEO Perry Lang confirmed the hospital will apply to operate a HART hub.
“Woodstock Hospital is actively collaborating with the Oxford Ontario Health Team and community providers to explore what a HART Hub could look like for Woodstock and Oxford County. We are working towards submitting our intent to apply for a HART Hub by the September 20th deadline, with a plan to submit a full proposal to the provincial government by October 18th. We look forward to working with our partners to enhance mental health and addiction support for our community.”
The homelessness crisis also taking a financial toll on local taxpayers. Earlier this month the city of Woodstock took down an abandoned homeless encampment close to a rail line at the south end of Clarke Street at a cost of $100,000. It was one of six encampments that have been cleaned up so far this year, but there are dozens more scattered throughout the city.
Woodstock council has earmarked an additional $100,000 to use for further encampment cleanups.
“With the cost of cleanups coming in as high as they are right now, it’s a serious concern on funding,” said Acchione.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec village preparing for 370 per cent hike in property taxes
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase
Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.
John and Matthew Gaudreau are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends at their funeral
John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at a tearful funeral held Monday, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
Health minister 'not worried' as Liberal MPs gather after tumultuous summer
Health Minister Mark Holland says he isn’t worried about Liberal electoral fortunes despite a tumultuous summer in which his party suffered a devastating byelection loss in Toronto, the party’s national campaign director resigned and the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement collapsed.
BREAKING 'Peter Nygard is a sexual predator:' Former fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years in prison
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.
Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to join Liberal Party as special adviser
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will be joining the Liberal Party as a special adviser. In an official press release on Monday, the party says Carney will serve as the chair of a leader's task force on economic growth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.