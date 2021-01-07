LONDON, ONT -- They ran from the scene of a collision, and when police found them the next day they tried to run again, but eventually they were caught.

However, significant damage was done to several vehicles, including two police cruisers, before the two suspects were in handcuffs.

It all began Tuesday evening when police responded to a collision in the area of Riddell Street and Grace Street.

A grey Volkswagen Jetta was involved in the head-on collision but fled the scene before police arrived.

On Wednesday police caught up with the suspect vehicle in the area of Wellington Street and Peel Street.

Once again the suspects attempted to flee, crashing into two cruisers and a third vehicle.

At that point the male and female suspects fled on foot but police were close behind.

Once under arrested police found them in possession of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

A 25-year-old man is facing 12 charges including failure to stop after accident, and several drug related charges.

A 25-year-old woman from St. Mary’s is facing four drug related charges.

No injuries were reported in any of collisions.