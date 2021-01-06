LONDON, ONT -- Woodstock police are on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. a grey Volkswagen Jetta was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle in the area of Riddell Street and Grace Street.

There were two men in the Jetta that was seen leaving the scene southbound on Riddell Street and then eastbound on Grace Street.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Woodstock police.