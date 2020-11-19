MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police are looking for a 35-year-old London, Ont. woman wanted for allegedly defrauding and stealing from elderly residents in the city.

According to investigators, between June 1 and Nov. 5, Amanda Albert is reported to have posed as a cleaner or personal support worker (PSW) to gain access to seniors' apartments.

While inside the residences, she allgedly took debit cards, credit cards and cash.

When the cards were then used at various locations, London police say they were able to identify the suspect based on surveillance video.

As a result, Amanda Lee Rose Albert has been charged by way of warrant with:

three counts of break and enter and theft

four counts of fraud under $5,000

four counts of possession of proceeds or property or thing not exceeding $5,000 obtained by crime

four counts of use of credit card

theft under $5,000

breach of probation

four counts of fail to comply with release order

None of the charges have been proven in court, but it does not appear to be the first time Albert has faced similar charges. In both 2016 and 2018 a woman named Amanda Albert faced counts related to defrauding seniors.

Police are reminding residents that anyone entering their home to perform a service should be asked to provide identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.