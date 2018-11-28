London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on a city bus last week.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Friday and started while the woman was waiting to catch the #13 London Transit Commission bus at Masonville Place.

Police say the woman was approached by a man who engaged her in conversation, then once on the bus he touched her inappropriately.

The woman got off the bus on Richmond Steet near University Drive, but the man stayed on the bus.

He is described as a white male, aged 35-49, 5'8" tall or slightly shorter, clean-shaven with short, slicked back brown hair. He was wearing a dark grey or black dress jacket and reportedly smelled of cologne..

The woman was not physically injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or report online at: www.londoncrimestoppers.com