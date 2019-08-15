

Sarnia police are investigating a sexual assault they say happened last Saturday between midnight and 1 a.m.

Police say the assault on a female took place near the stage in Centennial Park and involved three light-skinned men.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or has information about the suspects to contact Det.-Sgt. Michael Kahnert at 519-344-8861, ext. 6196 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.