Norfolk OPP are investigating a possible drowning Saturday.

They were called to Hasting Drive at Long Point about 9 a.m. after a Good Samaritan located an unresponsive female in the waters of Lake Erie.

The female was brought to shore however she was later declared deceased.

OPP Forensic Identification Services is assisting with the investigation as they attempt to identify the female.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine the cause of death.