Woman fighting for her life after being hit by vehicle Sunday night
London police file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 6:10AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 29, 2018 9:12AM EST
London police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle near Fanshawe College late Sunday night.
Oxford was closed between Highbury Avenue and Second Street while an investigation was conducted.
The collision occurred at Oxford and First Street shortly before 11 p.m.
Police noted that the driver remained at the scene.
All lanes were reopened shortly before 2 a.m.