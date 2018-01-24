Featured
Woman dies behind the wheel on Oxford Street
Crews clean up a crash on Oxford Street west of Wharncliffe Road on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:51AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 12:53PM EST
A woman is dead following a serious crash on Oxford Street Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Oxford Street just west of Wharncliffe Road.
A woman involved in the crash died at the scene.
Police say her death was caused by a medical event not related to the crash.
No one else was injured.