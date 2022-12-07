Woman charged with stunt driving after clocking in at 167 km/h: OPP

A 30-year-old woman will be without a vehicle for the remainder of the month after police allegedly caught her driving 167 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Monday.

In an emailed statement to CTV News London, Lambton County OPP said the vehicle was stopped just after 6 a.m. on Monday on Brigden Road in St. Clair Township.

Police said the vehicle was clocked in at 167 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A 30-year-old woman of St. Clair Township has since been charged with stunt driving.

Her vehicle was impounded for 30 days and her licence suspended for 14 days.

On Twitter, OPP West Region remind drivers to “Respect other motorists on the road” and “obey the posted limits.”